LINCOLN - Rosalie (Peterson) Tyer, 90, of Lincoln died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, from COVID-19 because others had not been vaccinated and did not wear masks.

She was born Jan. 2, 1931, at the Pibel Ranch, Ericson, to Alfred and Mildred (Nelson) Peterson.

Loved and survived by siblings, Faith Sautter of Grand Island, Hope Peterson of Lincoln, Andrew Peterson of Scotia, Douglas Peterson of St. Paul and Linda Taylor of Platte City, Mo.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold, and brother, David Peterson.

She chose to be cremated. Her ashes will be buried at a graveside service at the Pibel Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials: GET YOUR COVID-19 VACCINATIONS TO STOP THE SUFFERING.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 24, 2021.