LINCOLN - Rosalie (Peterson) Tyer, 90, of Lincoln died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, from COVID-19 because others had not been vaccinated and did not wear masks. She was born Jan. 2, 1931, at the Pibel Ranch, Ericson, to Alfred and Mildred (Nelson) Peterson. Loved and survived by siblings, Faith Sautter of Grand Island, Hope Peterson of Lincoln, Andrew Peterson of Scotia, Douglas Peterson of St. Paul and Linda Taylor of Platte City, Mo. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold, and brother, David Peterson. She chose to be cremated. Her ashes will be buried at a graveside service at the Pibel Cemetery at a later date. Memorials: GET YOUR COVID-19 VACCINATIONS TO STOP THE SUFFERING.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 24, 2021.
I offer my sincere sympathy, and my thanks for the courage you showed in the opening lines of her obituary. The implicit and wholly justified anger does nothing to diminish your beloved Rosalie but may just save another.
Clayton F Naff
September 27, 2021
You don't know me but wanted to offer my sympathy and thank you for writing the obituary the way you did. I hope people see it.....and listen. I'm so sorry!
Diane Ohlson
September 24, 2021
Very sorry for your loss. I lost my dad BECAUSE of the vaccine. He was in his 70's