ST. PAUL - Rose Ann Burkhardt, 82, of St. Paul, formerly of Palmer died on Friday, March 19, 2021, at the Howard County Medical Center in St. Paul.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 26, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Palmer. Pastor Craig Niemeier will be officiating. Interment will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Palmer. The service will be livestreamed on the Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Facebook Page.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 25, at the Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in Palmer. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Palmer Volunteer Fire & Rescue or to the Howard County Medical Center Foundation.
Rose Ann Nedrig was born May 11, 1938, on the family farm near Palmer to Robert and Effie (Goerl) Nedrig. She attended District 64 for first to eighth grade and then Palmer Public School, graduating in 1956. She embarked upon her 41-1/2 year teaching career, attending Kearney State Teacher's College to earn her BA and became the first member of her family to attend college.
Acquiring her education opened wonderful doors of opportunity to travel abroad throughout Europe and nationally on three separate 'Geography Tours,' which broadened and enriched her career as a teacher. She taught school at District 64, Palmer Public School, and Gage Valley District 19. After retiring from teaching, she spent several years as a substitute teacher.
Rose Ann enjoyed teaching Sunday school and Vacation Bible School.
On Aug. 16, 1964, Rose Ann was united in marriage to Richard Burkhardt. Through this union, she gained two cherished daughters. They lived on the Burkhardt home place. Rose Ann and Richard had four more children. Life was busy on the farm, but in their spare time, they enjoyed dancing polkas and waltzes together. Richard passed away on Aug. 6, 1995. Rose Ann stayed on the farm until 2011, and then moved to Parkside in St. Paul. In 2017, she moved to Matelyn Retirement Community.
Rose Ann was a member of the St. John's Lutheran Church in Palmer. She enjoyed playing word games and putting together puzzles. She was a wonderful baker and was especially famous for her dinner rolls and pies. A family favorite was her fried chicken, mashed potatoes, and milk gravy. Her hobbies included baking, gardening, canning and raising chickens. She loved playing cards and listening to polka & bagpipe music.
Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Ron Burkhardt (Barb Schroeder) of Columbus; daughters, Rogene (Frank) Vopat of Wolbach, Kathy (Andy) Peterman of Lititz, Pa., Sally (Brian) Hearty of Silver Spring, Md., Sandy (Russ) Lloyd of Lincoln, Lori (Francis) Becker of Kaysville, Utah; brothers, George Sachtjen, Jr of St. Paul, Wendell (Jacque) Sachtjen of North Platte; sisters, Pauline Johnson of York, Connie (Steve) Jensen of Lincoln; 13 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Rose Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; parents, Robert and Effie; stepfather, George Sachtjen, sister and brother-in-law, Joyce and Dick Cook; brother, Robert Nedrig; brother-in-law, Sid Johnson; sister-in-law, Barb Sachtjen.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.greenwayfh.com
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 22, 2021.