ST. PAUL - Rose Ann Burkhardt, 82, of St. Paul, formerly of Palmer, died Friday, March 19, 2021. at the Howard County Medical Center in St. Paul.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 26, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Palmer. Pastor Craig Niemeier will be officiating. Interment will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Palmer.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 25 at the Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in Palmer. More details will follow.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 21, 2021.