Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Grand Island Independent
The Grand Island Independent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rose Ann Burkhardt
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Greenway Funeral Home
802 Templin Avenue
Palmer, NE
ST. PAUL - Rose Ann Burkhardt, 82, of St. Paul, formerly of Palmer, died Friday, March 19, 2021. at the Howard County Medical Center in St. Paul.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 26, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Palmer. Pastor Craig Niemeier will be officiating. Interment will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Palmer.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 25 at the Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in Palmer. More details will follow.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Greenway Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Greenway Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
We miss you. Say a prayer for us in heaven.
Jim Burkhardt
March 16, 2022
Nancy and Kelly Gassen
March 23, 2021
She was an awesome lady and always had a smile on her face. She taught me how to make milk gravy which my family greatly appreciates.
Lynelle Johnson
March 22, 2021
I am so saddened to hear of the passing of Rose Ann. She and I were classmates at Palmer High School. Rose Ann was an amazing lady. Prayers to her family.
Barbara Dammann List
March 22, 2021
Sending our most sincere condolences. Rose Ann will be missed. Her kind spirit and bright smile will be forever remembered. Prayers of peace. Jeff, Kevin and Angelina.
Jeff Schrader
March 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results