CEDAR RAPIDS - Rosella M. Braun, 84, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids, with the Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz and Mgrs. Ralph Steffensmeier officiating. Interment will follow in St. Anthony's Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, with a 7 p.m. wake service.
Levander Funeral Home of Cedar Rapids is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 20, 2021.