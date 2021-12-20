Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Grand Island Independent
The Grand Island Independent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rosella M. Braun
FUNERAL HOME
Levander Funeral Home, Inc. - Cedar Rapids
304 W. Dayton
Cedar Rapids, NE
CEDAR RAPIDS - Rosella M. Braun, 84, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids, with the Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz and Mgrs. Ralph Steffensmeier officiating. Interment will follow in St. Anthony's Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, with a 7 p.m. wake service.
Levander Funeral Home of Cedar Rapids is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Anthony's Catholic Church - Cedar Rapids
508 West Main Street, Cedar Rapids, NE
Dec
20
Service
7:00p.m.
St. Anthony's Catholic Church - Cedar Rapids
508 West Main Street, Cedar Rapids, NE
Dec
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Anthony's Catholic Church - Cedar Rapids
508 West Main Street, Cedar Rapids, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Levander Funeral Home, Inc. - Cedar Rapids
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Levander Funeral Home, Inc. - Cedar Rapids.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.