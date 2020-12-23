Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Grand Island Independent
The Grand Island Independent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rosemary Diessner
FUNERAL HOME
Levander Funeral Home of Newman Grove
206 North 3rd St.
Newman Grove, NE
SPALDING - Rosemary Diessner, 89, of Spalding, passed from this life into eternal life on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Prairie Wind Assisted Living in Doniphan.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Spalding, with the Rev. Antony Thekkekara officiating.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery. Social distancing and current COVID-19 DHM's effective will be followed at the service and masks are requested.
Levander Funeral Home in Spalding is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 23, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Service
9:30a.m.
St. Michael's Catholic Church
Spalding, NE
Dec
29
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Michael's Catholic Church
Spalding, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Levander Funeral Home of Newman Grove
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Levander Funeral Home of Newman Grove.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I remember her at the Spalding Livestock market; a very pleasant lady.
Jerry Hickman
December 24, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results