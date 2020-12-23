SPALDING - Rosemary Diessner, 89, of Spalding, passed from this life into eternal life on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Prairie Wind Assisted Living in Doniphan.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Spalding, with the Rev. Antony Thekkekara officiating.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery. Social distancing and current COVID-19 DHM's effective will be followed at the service and masks are requested.
Levander Funeral Home in Spalding is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 23, 2020.