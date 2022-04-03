Rosemary M. (Stromp) Shirley, 88, of Omaha, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Prairie Meadows Alzheimer's Special Care Center in Omahaa.
Private family graveside services will be at St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery in Spalding.
Levander Funeral Home of Spalding is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.
Rosemary Margaret Shirley, daughter of George and Agnes (Ballweg) Stromp, was born April 10, 1933, at Spalding. Rosemary was baptized and confirmed at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Spalding. She attended school at Spalding Academy and graduated from there in 1950. Later in life Rosemary attended Bellevue College, graduating in 1992.
Rosemary was united in marriage to Glen Henry Shirley at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Spalding. They then made their home in Omaha and Kalispell, Mont. Rosemary taught country school at District 20 and later became an insurance underwriter. She was a member of the Catholic faith.
Surviving Rosemary is her son David (Peggy) Shirley of Omaha; grandson Michael Shirley of Omaha; brother Richard (Mary) Stromp of Spalding; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Glen; and two brothers, Gerald Stromp and James Stromp.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Apr. 3, 2022.