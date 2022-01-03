Roy Dinsdale, 95

OMAHA - Roy G. Dinsdale, 95, originally of Palmer, passed away peacefully at his Omaha home on Dec. 29, 2021, with his wife Gloria at his side.

There will be two services to honor Roy: one will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 6 in Omaha at Countryside Community Church 13130 Faith Plz. Omaha, NE 68144. Another celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 7 at Palmer United Methodist Church 1012 Commercial St, Palmer, NE 68864.

Roy was born in Palmer on Oct. 10, 1926, to George and Rena Dinsdale. He married Gloria Stephens of Grand Island in 1949. Roy and his brother Jack (deceased) were long time partners in Dinsdale Bros Inc., a farming and agricultural firm headquartered in Palmer. Also, the State Bank of Palmer, which was started by their father George and George's brother Tom, grew into what is known today as Pinnacle Bank and Bank of Colorado. Most mornings for Roy, though, started in Palmer checking feedlots, driving the cornfields, and monitoring the Markets. Roy remained active in his various businesses well into his 80's. He was an extraordinary man who was beloved and respected by his family, friends, and colleagues. He was generous giving money to ministers to share with the less fortunate, to military members serving our great Country, and to the University of Nebraska. Roy was the third generation born and raised in Palmer, and it was always his home and happy place. A proud Nebraskan. Some of his many awards, achievements, and past experiences include serving as a Director of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, First National Bank in Grand Island, Guaranty Bank, Denver, and Omaha National Bank. On the Executive Committee for the Nebraska Bankers Association, Cornhusker Beef Council, and the University of Nebraska President's Club. He founded the We Care Fund for active military serving overseas. He was inducted into the Nebraska Business Hall of Fame in 2003; in 2006, he became a member of the Nebraska Hall of Agriculture Achievement; and in 2010, both he and brother, Jack received the Nebraska College of Business Administration Lifetime Achievement Award. In 2014, he was inducted into the Cattle Feeders Hall of Fame.

In addition to Gloria, his wife of 72 years, Roy is survived by his son, Sid and wife Dawn of Omaha, his son, Chris and wife Joy of Denver, and his daughter, Jane Dinsdale Rogers of Omaha. Survivors also include ten grandchildren: Alison Johnson and her husband JR of Omaha, Paige Ritter and her husband Brian of Omaha, and Matt Dinsdale and his wife Sheena of Omaha. Alex Dinsdale of Sterling, Colo., Christian Dinsdale of Denver, Chloe Dinsdale of Danville, Calif., and Jillian Dinsdale of Denver, Jonathan Rogers and his wife Brittany of Denver, Bridget Rogers and her husband Brandon Friede of Denver, and Jordan Heikes and her husband Parker of Denver. There are also twelve great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Barbara Dinsdale and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by parents, George and Rena Dinsdale; three brothers, George (Elizabeth), Jack (Gretchen), and Dr. Howard Dinsdale.

Memorials are suggested to: Merrick County Foundation 1532 17th Ave., Suite B Central City, NE 68826, Habitat for Humanity 1701 N. 24th St. Omaha, NE 68110, or TSC Alliance 8737 Colesville Rd., Suite 400 Silver Spring, MD 20910. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel 2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com