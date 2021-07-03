ORD - Russ Barnes, 60, of Ord passed away on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at home, surrounded by his family following a battle with cancer. Mr. Barnes' wishes were to be cremated. The family will honor his life by greeting family and friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 9, at the Ord Memorial Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the North Loup Popcorn Days Committee. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jul. 3, 2021.
Scratchtown Brewing Company 9h Today, Saturday, sadly we are sharing a memorial of special person to us, and the man that we hired to construct our brewery in 2012.
We would like to wish the family of Russ Barnes godspeed in their time of grieving. Russ was a dedicated family man, a fair and accomplished contractor, and a loyal customer.
After the construction of our building, Russ was a welcome guest nearly every Saturday morning in our taproom. We shared a lot of stories about hunting and raising our sons, and we will miss him very much. Today we will be pouring out an MMR brown ale (his favorite SBC beer) in his memory.
Help us remember Russ. We will forever grateful for your fellowship and will miss your warm smile and infectious laughter. Rest In Peace brother!
Have some great memories as kids growing up in the same neighborhood, and then there was the baseball memories as well, Prayers to his family, he will be missed.
Garry Mulligan
Friend
July 3, 2021
Russ had a world class smile that would light up a room. He will be greatly missed, but never forgotten. Prayers and hugs to all the family!
Doug Stephens
Friend
July 3, 2021
So sorry to hear of Russ’s passing. Remembering all the good times with the Econo Foods gang. Keep your memories close of Russ. Jill and family thoughts and prayer with all of you.
Parma and Tom LaBrieLaBrie
July 3, 2021
Great Man , he will be missed by MANY people . RIP Russ .
Deb Cadek
July 3, 2021
Oh how I hated to read this sad news! I’m still in shock! Russ was a great guy! He sure did love you Jill, and all of the kids. I remember running into all of you camping at the Calamus. Was a great time. He will sure be missed!! Praying for the family.
Caren Schauer Ammon
Friend
July 2, 2021
One thing I will always remember is double dating with Russ and Jill and cruising the strip for hours one Saturday night, hadn't seen him recently, but will always remember what a kind and gentle soul he had. Rest in peace and may god bless and watch over your family.
Kathy Michalski Brhel
Classmate
July 2, 2021
I was saddened to hear the death of Russ and praying for God‘s comfort for his family and friends. Russ was my best friend in high school before I moved back to Colorado in 1977 and was blessed to participate in his wedding to Jill. Russ and I didn’t stay connected over the years but I hope to make the funeral on Friday evening.
Scot Williams
Classmate
July 2, 2021
I'm so sorry Jill. There isn't anything that can be said to take away the heart ache, but I will be thinking of you and praying for you and your family. God bless you all.
Love, Lynn Rath ( Kolar) from the good old Econo Foods days.
Lynn Rath
Friend
July 1, 2021
Jill and family we were so saddened to hear about Russ. Always enjoyed our visits at the fish fries and popcorn days. He was taken way too soon but will not have to suffer any more. RIP Russ.
Deb and Randy Cadek
Friend
July 1, 2021
Sorry to hear of Russ's passing. It's never easy to lose someone you love. Now he will be your angel in heaven. My prayers go out to you and the family