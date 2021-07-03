ORD - Russ Barnes, 60, of Ord passed away on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at home, surrounded by his family following a battle with cancer.

Mr. Barnes' wishes were to be cremated. The family will honor his life by greeting family and friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 9, at the Ord Memorial Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the North Loup Popcorn Days Committee. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.



