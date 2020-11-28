Sally Kay (Lynch) Santin, 72, of Grand Island died peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.

Service and celebration of Sally's life will be at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island. Graveside service will follow at 11:30 in Fullerton Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Due to City Mandate, masks are required for both the visitation and service. More details will appear later.



Published by The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 28, 2020.