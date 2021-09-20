Menu
Samuel M. Rank Jr.
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust
Grand Island, NE
Samuel M. Rank Jr., 72, of Grand Island passed away while surrounded by family on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis.
A celebration of life open house will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at Burlington Station, 603 N. Plum St. Casual attire with Hawaiian shirts preferred.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Sam was born June 9, 1949, in Grand Island, to Samuel Sr. and Esther (Traudt) Rank. He was raised and received his education in Grand Island, graduating from Grand Island Senior High in 1967. He then went on to attend Milford Tech and received an Associate's Degree in Drafting Technology. He went on to Kearney State College where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Business.
On Oct. 2, 1982, Sam was united in marriage to Terri Eihusen. Grand Island continued to be their home, but they spent summers at Johnson Lake.
Sam worked in the design and sales of custom products for Chief Industries, retiring in 2015.
In his spare time, Sam enjoyed woodworking, boating, traveling, going to the shooting range, shopping, spending time with his beloved dog, Hyde, and helping his kids and exploring breweries with them.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Terri; his children, Chris (Michaela) Rank of Laramie, Wyo., Trevor (Andrea Garcia) Rank of Overland Park, Kan., Kyla (Alex Hurtado) Rank of Kansas City, Mo.; his dog, Hyde; a sister, Linda Thompson of Leawood, Kan,; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Sam was preceded in death by his parents and parents-in-law.
Memorials are suggested to Habitat for Humanity or the Humane Society.
Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Burlington Station
603 N. Plum St., NE
Funeral services provided by:
Sponsored by All Faiths Funeral Home.
Terri and family we extend our deepest sympathy to all of you. Sam will be deeply missed. Sincerely Alan and Kay
Alan and Kay Enyeart
September 20, 2021
