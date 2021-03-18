Menu
Sandra "Sandy" Payton
FUNERAL HOME
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
1123 W 2nd Street
Grand Island, NE
Sandra (Sandy) Payton, 69, of Grand Island passed away at home, with her family by her side, Friday, March 20, 2020.
She had battled multiple sclerosis for 45 years.
A private burial took place at the Fullerton Cemetery. A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 20, at Apfel Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the National Multiple Sclerosis society or to the family to be designated later. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
1123 West 2nd, Grand Island, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so sorry to hear of Sandy's passing. She was a great neighbor to Bob's folks. May God give you comfort during this time.
Bob and Karen McNeff
March 18, 2021
Sandy always touched my heart with her incredible strength and positive attitude! She endured her illness with so much courage and with the amazing help of her loved ones! She left a indelible mark on me that will last a lifetime. My sympathy to her family.
Sue Beaty
March 18, 2021
