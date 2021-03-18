Sandra (Sandy) Payton, 69, of Grand Island passed away at home, with her family by her side, Friday, March 20, 2020.
She had battled multiple sclerosis for 45 years.
A private burial took place at the Fullerton Cemetery. A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 20, at Apfel Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the National Multiple Sclerosis society or to the family to be designated later. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 18, 2021.