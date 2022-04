Sandra "Sandy" D. Ryan, 69, of Grand Island passed away after a brief illness on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis.

A funeral service is scheduled 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate.

Family will greet friends for one hour prior to the service. More information will appear later.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 23, 2021.