Sandra "Sandy" D. Ryan, 69, of Grand Island passed away Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, after a brief illness at CHI Health St. Francis.
A funeral service is scheduled 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Family will greet friends for one hour prior to the service.
Sandy was born Nov. 12, 1951, at Smith Center, Kan., to Dean and Dixie (Colwell) Grothaus. She was raised and received her education in Smith Center, graduating from Smith Center High School in 1969.
On Aug. 19, 1983, she was united in marriage to John Terry Ryan. From this union, she had a son, John Joshua Ryan, and gained two stepchildren, John Jason and Tracy.
In the 1980s the family moved to the Grand Island area. Sandy worked for Mid-Nebraska Individual Services, first as a CNA/caregiver, working her way up to case manager. In her spare time, she enjoyed farming, antiques, animals and spending time with her family.
Those left to cherish her memory include her stepchildren, John Jason (April) Ryan and Tracy Ryan; stepgrandson, John Skyler Ryan (and friend, Jade); siblings, Doug (Marcia) Grothaus, Sherri (Delmar Carter) Sauer and Gary Grothaus; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, husband and son.
Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 25, 2021.