NORTON, Kan. - Husband, father, Marine Corps veteran, and longtime Grand Island resident, Scott J. Buck, born in Schuyler on Nov. 28, 1958, was asked to join his Heavenly Father on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at the age of 63. Scott's life will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Scott's battle with cancer and DIC showed his courage and strength in life's most difficult challenges through a smile and humor. Despite the pain and the unknown, Scott was a hero to his friends and family. Fierce in faith and love, his family takes peace in knowing he is reunited with his parents, Rosemarie and CJ Buck, brother, Steven Buck, and his beloved four-legged pups, Bailey, Lucy and Katy. Scott joined the Marine Corps shortly after high school and quickly rose to be the youngest sergeant in the aviation division, completing 10 jumps and becoming an inspector instructor. He proudly served his country in California, North Carolina and Illinois. After leaving the military, Scott had a very successful career in the food business where his appetite for food and success grew simultaneously. He worked at Food Services of America, The Thompson Company and US Foods before retiring from CashWa foods in June 2021. In 2015, he married the love of his life, Shannon Buck. Together they started a new life filled with love and laughter. In 2018, they moved into their dream home in Norton, Kan., where they spent a lot of time in their backyard birdwatching. Scott loved hummingbirds and orioles which he often called Oreos. Scott enjoyed going to the shooting range, camping at the lake only a few minutes' drive from their home, and hunting with his best friends, Brad Green, Jay Rockwell and Dave Bacon. Scott also loved vacationing in the mountains of Estes Park, Colo. He is survived by his wife Shannon Buck; daughter, Sarah Buck; sister, Sue Geis Bordogna; stepchildren that he loved like his own, Sydney Thomas (Ethan) and Derrick Brown; and granddaughter, Ardyn Rose Thomas. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews and in-laws. If you would like to show your support via donation, the family is asking the donations go to Pheasants Forever or Tunnel to Towers. The family is also asking those who can to donate blood through their local blood drive or the American Red Cross. Blood donations can be made to team "Scott Buck."
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jan. 12, 2022.
I worked with Scott at Midtown Holiday Inn where he was a cook during our early years in high school. Always a great guy to work with. Prayers being sent to his family.
Brenda Fugitt (Anderson)
January 13, 2022
Scott was an awesome guy. He was our salesman for Willman's Bottle Market. Great service and friendship Always. RIP Scott you deserve peace and no pain. Thank You for your service.
Hugs and prayers
Linda Willman
Linda Willman
Work
January 13, 2022
Scott was our neighbor when he lived on Holcomb St. in Grand Island, NE. We always enjoyed visiting with him. He will be missed. Sorry for your loss.
Dale & Angie Wilson
Friend
January 13, 2022
To Scott Buck's families, Scott was a great guy and will be dearly missed! I am sooooo very sorry for your loss, sending lots of prayers/Hugs to all of you!!!