NORTON, Kan. - Husband, father, Marine Corps veteran, and longtime Grand Island resident, Scott J. Buck, born in Schuyler on Nov. 28, 1958, was asked to join his Heavenly Father on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at the age of 63.

Scott's life will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, at All Faiths Funeral Home.

Scott's battle with cancer and DIC showed his courage and strength in life's most difficult challenges through a smile and humor. Despite the pain and the unknown, Scott was a hero to his friends and family. Fierce in faith and love, his family takes peace in knowing he is reunited with his parents, Rosemarie and CJ Buck, brother, Steven Buck, and his beloved four-legged pups, Bailey, Lucy and Katy.

Scott joined the Marine Corps shortly after high school and quickly rose to be the youngest sergeant in the aviation division, completing 10 jumps and becoming an inspector instructor. He proudly served his country in California, North Carolina and Illinois. After leaving the military, Scott had a very successful career in the food business where his appetite for food and success grew simultaneously. He worked at Food Services of America, The Thompson Company and US Foods before retiring from CashWa foods in June 2021.

In 2015, he married the love of his life, Shannon Buck. Together they started a new life filled with love and laughter. In 2018, they moved into their dream home in Norton, Kan., where they spent a lot of time in their backyard birdwatching. Scott loved hummingbirds and orioles which he often called Oreos.

Scott enjoyed going to the shooting range, camping at the lake only a few minutes' drive from their home, and hunting with his best friends, Brad Green, Jay Rockwell and Dave Bacon. Scott also loved vacationing in the mountains of Estes Park, Colo.

He is survived by his wife Shannon Buck; daughter, Sarah Buck; sister, Sue Geis Bordogna; stepchildren that he loved like his own, Sydney Thomas (Ethan) and Derrick Brown; and granddaughter, Ardyn Rose Thomas. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews and in-laws.

If you would like to show your support via donation, the family is asking the donations go to Pheasants Forever or Tunnel to Towers. The family is also asking those who can to donate blood through their local blood drive or the American Red Cross. Blood donations can be made to team "Scott Buck."



Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jan. 12, 2022.