LOUISVILLE - Sharie L. Fischer, 88, formerly of Grand Island, passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 at the Louisville Care Community.

A memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Pastor Terry Otto will officiate.

Visitation will take place at noon, an hour before service time. Graveside service will be at the Phillips Cemetery near Phillips after the service.

More details will appear later,

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 28, 2021.