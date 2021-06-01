Sharon K. Carpenter, 73, of Grand Island died unexpectedly, Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

Celebration of life service will be 4 p.m. Thursday, June 3, at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Burial of ashes will be in the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Start Over Rover Animal Rescue in Hastings.

Sharon was born on July 30, 1947, in Aurora, the daughter of Vern and Marion (Lein) Tindall. She graduated from Hastings High School in the Class of 1965.

On Sept. 3, 1967 she was united in marriage to Jerry Carpenter. This union was blessed with children: Todd and Shelley.

Sharon opened and operated a Diet Center Franchise in the early 1980s while living in Gering. She subsequently followed Jerry's career path when they moved to Topeka, Kan., and she worked in the administrative office for Kansas Municipality. Following her husband's passing in 1999, Sharon became a partner with her son in two Subway franchises in Lincoln until her retirement. She then moved to Hastings to care for her parents until their death.

Some of her enjoyments included crafting and cross-stitching, and she loved her dogs.

Those left to cherish her memory included her son, Todd (Debora) Carpenter of Grand Island; daughter, Shelley Carpenter of Hastings; and a brother, John (Evelyn) Tindall.

She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 1, 2021.