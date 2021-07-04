So sorry about Sharon' passing. I first met Sharon when they lived on west 3rd. in McCook. I came home from college and a little boy was playing on our front porch. I asked mom who he was and she replied," Bobby Behnke." I then did my student teaching in North Platte and enjoyed many visits with Sharon. Sadly I lost touch with Sharon, but I have many fond memories of her. She would have been a wonderful asset to Hillcrest because she loved people an was so kind!!

Tina Mats Friend July 6, 2021