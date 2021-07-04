RAVENNA - Sharon Gruhn, 74, of Ravenna, entered into heaven on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Kearney Regional Medical Center after a courageous battle with COPD.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ravenna. Pastor Doug Gaunt will officiate. Burial will be in the Highland Park Cemetery in Ravenna.
Visitation with the family will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ravenna.
Sharon was born Oct. 7, 1946, in Scottsbluff to Robert and Velma (Polk) Cox. She was the second of three children in their family. She started school in Mitchell and the family later moved to McCook where she continued her education.
Sharon married John Behnke and to this union two children were born: Robert John and Antina Lynn. The family made their home in North Platte, where Sharon worked for Linden Manor for many years as a nurse's aid. The family then moved to McCook, where she was employed by Hillcrest Nursing Home for many years. She was a CNA, worked in dietary and was an activities director for 18 years. She loved to take care of the people there.
In 1985 she fell in love with the Schwan's delivery man - Virg Gruhn. On July 5, 1986, Virg and Sharon were married at the Methodist Church in McCook. They had 35 wonderful years together. They lived in Omaha for a bit and then managed motels in Laramie, Wyo., and Ogallala, Crete and finally in Chadron. They moved to Ravenna in 2001 and making it their home for the past 20 years.
Sharon enjoyed taking care of people, cooking, seeing family, crafting, thrifting, and reading. She loved her flowers and her puppy, Buddy, and her cat, Frankie, but mostly she loved her family and friends.
Sharon is survived by her wonderful husband, Virg Gruhn, of Ravenna; a son, Robert Behnke of Omaha; a daughter and son-in-law, Antina and Chris Jones of Wahoo; two stepsons and their wives, Sean and Sandy Gruhn of Grand Island and Seth and Wendy Gruhn of Owasso, Okla.; her grandchildren, Courtney (Nathan) Matlock, Marcus Jones and Kylee Jones, all of Lincoln; and Kalee, Agram and Colt Gruhn of Owasso, Okla.; a sister and brother-in-law, Betsy and Charles Haag of Oberlin, Kan.; and sisters- and brothers-in-law, Susan Cox of York, Florence and Bob Natzke of Wisconsin, and Lavonne and Ron Boettcher of Minnesota. She was also loved by many loving and special nieces and nephews, along with special friends.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Velma Cox, and a brother, Tom Cox.
Memorials directed to the family.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jul. 4, 2021.