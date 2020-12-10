BAYARD - Sharon M. Hoffman, 64, of Bayard passed away Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.
Her Mass of Christian burial service will be limited to private family only at this time due to COVID-19. The service will be livestreamed on the Bridgman Funeral Home Facebook page on Friday, Dec. 11, beginning at 10 a.m. A public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to honor Sharon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to the family to be put toward a Sharon Hoffman Memorial Scholarship for future music educators. Online condolences may be made by viewing Sharon's memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.
Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements.
Sharon Hoffman (Arthur) was born Sept. 3, 1956, in Gordon to William and Dorothy Arthur. She grew up in Rushville and attended Chadron State College, where she was later inducted into the Music Education Hall of Fame. Sharon and her husband, Ron, were married at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Scottsbluff in 1984, and raised three children in Bayard, where she was beloved as the music teacher for 34 years.
Sharon spent her career caring for her students and directing award-winning choirs and show choirs. She was known nationwide as an expert in music education in small schools and, in the late '80s, her master's thesis helped to shape the face of maternity leave in Nebraska schools. She served as the Mentorship Chair on the Executive Board of the Nebraska Music Educators Association, which honored her as the Outstanding Music Educator in 2006 and was the Nebraska Schools Activity Association District 6 representative for more than 30 years. In 2007, the Nebraska Federation of High Schools recognized her as the Outstanding Music Educator of the year.
First and foremost, Sharon loved her family more than anything. She asked nothing for herself and did anything and everything for the people she loved. Her devotion to her husband was second to none. Her children never knew anything but her complete pride and support. Her grandchildren were the light of her life, and although their time with her was short, it is beyond precious.
She is survived by husband, Ron Hoffman; children, Michaela and Doug Babic, Sarah and Brad Consbruck, and Jacob Hoffman and fiancée Ashley Young; grandchildren, Ben, Sam and Mayzie Babic, and Lane, Maverick and Scarlett Consbruck; sister, Deb Cadwallader, and husband, Dana; and brother, Bill Arthur, and partner, Jolene Kuhn.
Sharon was joined in death by parents, William and Dorothy Arthur, and infant brother, James Arthur.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 10, 2020.