GILTNER - Sharon Jemison, 78, of Giltner, passed away Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at Mary Lanning Hospital in Hastings.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, at the Chapel of Higby-McQuiston Mortuary in Aurora. The Rev. Michelle Reed will officiate. The family requests casual or Husker attire to the services. Current CDC guidelines will be followed and masks are required. Inurnment will be at the Aurora Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be made in care of the family for future designation. Condolences may be mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
Sharon K. Jemison, the daughter of Carl and Edna (Schlie) Anderson, was born at Ricketts, Iowa, on Aug. 21, 1942, and passed away in Hastings on Dec. 20, 2020, at the age of 78.
Sharon attended school in Grand Island. She was united in marriage to Maurice Jemison on July 16, 1960.
Sharon enjoyed spending time with her grandkids and attending their events, spending time with friends and family, and watching the Huskers play. She was an active member in her church.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Maurice, of Giltner; children, Ronda (Mark) Shirley of Raytown, Mo., Kevin Jemison of Giltner, Christine Florez of Grand Island, Melisa Green of Grand Island and Justin (Mindy) Jemison of Giltner; son-in-law, Tom Florez; 14 grandchildren, Joshua, Mason, Courtney, Allison, Kyle, Cody, Sadie, Cycelie, Jake, Jesse, Jayden, Jackson, Hunter and Rilee and 14 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by 2 sisters, Roberta (Clyde) Glines and Betty (Roger) Maybon and many other family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Darrell, Richard, Gene and Robert and sisters, Shirley and Mary.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 22, 2020.