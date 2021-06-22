Sharon Kirby, 82, lifelong resident of Grand Island, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis Skilled Care surrounded by her family.
Sharon was born June 5, 1939, in Grand Island, daughter of Roy and Marie (Yates) Schleichardt. She graduated from Grand Island Senior High.
Sharon was employed by the Grand Generation Center as an administrative assistant for 41 years, where she helped senior citizens of Grand Island.
Sharon was married to Daniel T. Kirby on Sept. 28, 1965, and they were blessed with a daughter: Dana.
Sharon had a passion for life and loved her time spent with her family, friends and pets. She enjoyed watching sports and was a huge Nebraska Husker fan. She also traveled with family and friends and enjoyed many casino trips. Sharon was a devoted mother, cousin, aunt and friend. Her smile and amazing love and compassion will truly be missed.
Sharon is survived by her daughter, Dana Kirby of Grand Island; nieces, Terri (Greg) Green and Sheri (Dale) Ludemann; sister-in-law, Carol Schleichardt; sister-in-law, Virginia Kirby; brother-in-law, Larry Kirby; numerous cousins and friends.
Sharon was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Kirby; parents, Roy and Marie Schleichardt; and brother, Kenny Schleichardt.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 22, 2021.