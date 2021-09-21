Sharon Luth, 82, of Grand Island, died Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at home with her family by her side.

To honor Sharon's wishes there will be a private family graveside service in the Grand Island Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designations. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

Sharon was born on Sept. 5, 1939, in Grand Island, the daughter of Robert and Evelyn (Rickert) Carson. She was raised in Grand Island, graduating from Grand Island Senior High. On May 24, 1958, she was united in marriage to Ervin L. Luth Jr. They lived in Columbus for two years before making Grand Island their home. Sharon was employed by Southern Power District for 40 years, retiring in 2014.

She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and a member of the Grand Island Saddle Club. Sharon enjoyed quilting and she and Ervin rode motorcycles.

She was preceded in death by her husband, who passed on May 27, 2017; her parent; and a brother, Gary Carson.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son Doug and daughter Debra, both of Grand Island; her grandchildren, Kali (Dustin) Rockford, Kylie, Mason (Regan Traxler) and Meghan; and a sister, Gloria Jenkins.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 21, 2021.