Sharon Luth, 82, of Grand Island, died Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at home with her family by her side. To honor Sharon's wishes there will be a private family graveside service in the Grand Island Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designations. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Sharon was born on Sept. 5, 1939, in Grand Island, the daughter of Robert and Evelyn (Rickert) Carson. She was raised in Grand Island, graduating from Grand Island Senior High. On May 24, 1958, she was united in marriage to Ervin L. Luth Jr. They lived in Columbus for two years before making Grand Island their home. Sharon was employed by Southern Power District for 40 years, retiring in 2014. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and a member of the Grand Island Saddle Club. Sharon enjoyed quilting and she and Ervin rode motorcycles. She was preceded in death by her husband, who passed on May 27, 2017; her parent; and a brother, Gary Carson. Those left to cherish her memory include her son Doug and daughter Debra, both of Grand Island; her grandchildren, Kali (Dustin) Rockford, Kylie, Mason (Regan Traxler) and Meghan; and a sister, Gloria Jenkins.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 21, 2021.
My deepest sympathy to all of you. Sharon was a beautiful lady, inside and out!! I had so much respect for her and loved her so much!! Her laughter was contagious! She was so kind hearted...always took an interest in everyone's families and always showed her appreciation. I will truly miss her. May God wrap his loving arms around you and comfort you in the difficult days ahead...and may you find comfort in the wonderful memories she has left with you.
God's blessings to you. Hugs and love, Colleen
Colleen Schroeder
September 23, 2021
So sorry to hear about your mother, Doug. Growing up in high school both your mom and dad were some of the coolest parents around. Certainly have you and your family in my thoughts and prayers.
Mike Suchanek
Friend
September 22, 2021
Traveled lots of miles on bikes with Sharon and Erv, Saturday night dinners, and card games of 31. They were a great couple and now together again. Condolences to their family.
Sharon and Dennis
September 22, 2021
I am so sorry. Mrs. Luth was like a second mom to me. She made the best almond bark pretzels during the holidays. I think of her every Christmas. She will be missed. My thoughts to Debbie and the family. Love--Wags
Kathy "Wags" Robbie
September 21, 2021
Debbie,
I´m so so sorry to hear of the loss of your Mom! I love you dear friend!! You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers!!