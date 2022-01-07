Sharon Moreno, 68, of Grand Island passed away Monday, Jan. 3, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center.

A Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, at St. Mary's Cathedral.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, with the reading of the rosary starting at 7 p.m. at All Faiths Funeral Home.

Sharon was born July 23, 1953, in Grand Island, daughter of Frank and Dorothy (Englehaupt) Judge. She grew up in Grand Island and attended Grand Island Senior High, graduating in 1971.

She was united in marriage to Peter (Larry) Moreno on April 19, 1974. She was employed at Grand Island Accessories for more than 20 years and retired from Hornady Manufacturing.

In her spare time, Sharon enjoyed reading and going to her grandkids' sporting and school events. More than anything, she enjoyed spending time with her family. Her love for her family, sense of humor, Sunday phone calls, and generosity will be missed by those who knew her.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Mike and Anthony Moreno of Grand Island; daughter, Jennifer Moreno of Denver, Colo.; mother, Dorothy (Judge) Thein; sisters, Rosie (Judge) Seguin and Pat Buschow; grandchildren, Alexis Moreno, Ashley (Moreno) Dickson, Michael Moreno and Aaliyah Moreno; and great-grandson, Ajaun Dickson and many nieces and nephews.

Sharon was preceded in death by her father, Frank Judge; brother, Dennis Judge; husband, Larry Moreno and faithful companion Chica.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.



Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jan. 7, 2022.