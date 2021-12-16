Menu
Sharon Swafford
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
2421 Ave. A
Kearney, NE
KEARNEY - Sharon E. Swafford, 76, of Kearney died Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.
Private family graveside services will be at Westlawn Cemetery in Grand Island. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services of Kearney are in charge of arrangements.
Sharon was born March 18, 1945, in Grand Island to William Luther and LaVerne (Bozarth) Swafford. She grew up in Grand Island and graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1963. Sharon moved to Kearney in 1975. She worked at West Company and Cabela's.
Sharon is survived by her brother, Jim and Lolly Swafford of Rock Springs, Wyo; sisters, Linda Barger of Scottsdale, Ariz., Barbara Morris of Scottsdale, Ariz., Justine and Rick Adkisson of Las Cruces, N.M; nieces, Jessica and Donovan Taylor of Santa Rosa, Calif., Audrey Adkisson of Glendale, Ariz., Tammie Mondragon of Rock Springs, Wyo; nephews, Stephen Adkisson of San Marcos, Texas, Kirke and Heather Adamson of Colorado Springs, Colo; great-niece, Jennifer and Mark Beardsley of Rock Springs, Wyo; great-nephews, Adam Keith of Glendale, Ariz., John and Megan Smith of College Station, Texas; great-great-nephews, Ryker Beardsley of Rock Springs, Wyo., Xander Smith and Jacobi Smith of College Station, Texas.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; brother-in-law, John Barger; and nephew, John Smith.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sharon and my mother did a lot of traveling together and spent a lot of time together during their years at West Co. She was always very kind to me. I am so very sorry for your loss.
Becky Hakanson
December 18, 2021
My condolences to the family. I went to country school with. Sharon and sisters. Her Mother was our leader in Brownies. Lost track of the family and reading obit. they all moved away. RIP.
Linda Hardy
December 17, 2021
