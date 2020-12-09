FULLERTON - Sheryle Lee Smith, 85, of Fullerton passed away Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Litzenberg Memorial Long Term Care in Central City.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Palmer-Santin Funeral Home in Fullerton, with the Rev. Vern Olson officiating. Sheryle's wishes were to be cremated after the service and a private family inurnment will be at a later date at Fullerton Cemetery in Fullerton.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Current COVID-19 DHM's will be followed at the visitation and funeral service, and masks will be required. Palmer-Santin Funeral Home is serving the family.

Mrs. Smith was born Nov. 7, 1935, to Elmer and Florence (Pfieffer) McCoig in rural Merrick County near Silver Creek. She grew up in Merrick, Polk, and Nance counties, where she attended grade school and high school. In the fall of 1945, she had polio, which left her with a handicap. She graduated from Fullerton High School in 1953.

On June 19, 1955, she married Claire L. Smith in Fullerton. On July 9, 1961, she gave birth to Wayne L. Smith, their only child. In spring 1953, she started working at Nance County Agricultural Stabilization Conservation Service (now called Nance County Farm Service Agency), where she was a loan and administration clerk. In November 1990, she retired after dedicating 37 1/2 years of service. She enjoyed the work and the people she worked with.

She loved riding horses, playing marbles and pitch, visiting her friends, and, most of all, spending time with her family.

She is survived by her son, Wayne L. Smith of Fullerton; three grandchildren, Dana (Kim) Smith of Fullerton, Jeremy (Amber) Smith of Fullerton and Natasha Smith of Farwell; four great-grandchildren, Audrey, Addilyn, Blake and Carson; brother, Dennis McCoig of Fullerton; and sister, Arlyce Sellhorst of Fremont.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Claire Smith; parents; sister, Joan (Alfred) Homolka; sister-in-law, Lynda McCoig; and brother-in-law, John Sellhorst.

Memorials are suggested to Fullerton Fire Department, P.O. Box 163, Fullerton, NE 68638; Fullerton Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 243, Fullerton, NE 68638; and Nance County Veteran's Museum, P.O. Box 292, Fullerton, NE 68638.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 9, 2020.