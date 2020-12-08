FULLERTON - Sheryle Lee Smith, 85, of Fullerton passed away Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Litzenberg Memorial Long Term Care in Central City.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Palmer-Santin Funeral Home in Fullerton, with the Rev. Vern Olson officiating. Sheryle's wishes were to be cremated after the service and a private family inurnment will be at a later date at Fullerton Cemetery in Fullerton.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Palmer-Santin Funeral Home in Fullerton. Current COVID-19 DHM's will be followed at the visitation and funeral service, and masks will be required. Palmer-Santin Funeral Home is serving the family.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 8, 2020.