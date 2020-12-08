Menu
Sheryle Lee Smith
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
PALMER FUNERAL HOME - FULLERTON
210 IRVING ST
Fullerton, NE
FULLERTON - Sheryle Lee Smith, 85, of Fullerton passed away Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Litzenberg Memorial Long Term Care in Central City.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Palmer-Santin Funeral Home in Fullerton, with the Rev. Vern Olson officiating. Sheryle's wishes were to be cremated after the service and a private family inurnment will be at a later date at Fullerton Cemetery in Fullerton.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Palmer-Santin Funeral Home in Fullerton. Current COVID-19 DHM's will be followed at the visitation and funeral service, and masks will be required. Palmer-Santin Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
PALMER FUNERAL HOME - FULLERTON
210 IRVING ST, Fullerton, NE
Dec
10
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
PALMER FUNERAL HOME - FULLERTON
210 IRVING ST, Fullerton, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Wayne I am so truely sorry for your loss.I pray you find peace in her passing.
Debbie Sutton
December 10, 2020
I remember when I trained in Nance County FSA back in 1986 she was a wealth of knowledge and such a humorous treasure to work with!!! Blessings!!!
Bruce Coffey
December 9, 2020
