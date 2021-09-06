BURWELL - Shirley Lytle, 84, of Burwell passed away on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at the Valley County Health System Hospital in Ord. Funeral Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at the Baptist Church in Burwell. Pastors Dave Busch, Tom Burkholder and Lamoin Lytle will officiate. Burial will be in the Cottonwood Cemetery at Burwell. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the church. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 6, 2021.
Thanks for all the blessings, memories, and laughter.
Mark and Dianne Koch
Friend
September 9, 2021
Shirley will surely be missed, she was a fine lady I’ve known the family for several years and my heart reaches out to each of her children and their families amd to our combine grandchildren Shelbi Shelden Stetsen and a great grandbabies Kaesin and Kensley. Sending our sincere sympathy and love , may you find peace in the days to come and may God bless each and all of you was fun memories and a peaceful heart.
Della (Boyd) Gary Zimbelmann
Family
September 9, 2021
The city of Burwell just lost a strong brave woman in Shirley Lytle. Thankfully, the Lord has blessed Jolene and her family with the same courage and ideals exemplified by Mrs Lytle The Bartalon family
Sandra Bartalon
Friend
September 9, 2021
