BURWELL - Shirley Lytle, 84, of Burwell passed away on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at the Valley County Health System Hospital in Ord.

Funeral Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at the Baptist Church in Burwell. Pastors Dave Busch, Tom Burkholder and Lamoin Lytle will officiate. Burial will be in the Cottonwood Cemetery at Burwell.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the church. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.



Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 7, 2021.