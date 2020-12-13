AURORA - Shirley Weedin, 90, of Aurora passed away Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Memorial Community Care in Aurora.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, at the Aurora United Methodist Church. The Rev. Michelle Reed will officiate. Interment will be in the Aurora Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Methodist Church, 1104 A St. Current CDC guidelines will be followed. Face masks are required.
The service will be livestreamed through the Aurora United Methodist Church Facebook page.
Memorials may be made to the family to be designated at a later date. Condolences may be emailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
Shirley Ann Weedin, the daughter of Harold and Gladys (Christenson) Wolff, was born in Grand Island on April 26, 1930. She grew up on a farm north of Aurora with her parents and two sisters. She graduated from Aurora High School in 1948. Following her graduation, she attended a business college in Lincoln.
Shirley was united in marriage to Lyle Weedin on March 4, 1951, at Aurora. They moved into the family farm northwest of Aurora, where they farmed for 60 years. Two sons and a daughter were born to this union.
Shirley was a devoted wife,who was hardly ever seen without Lyle at her side. She enjoyed family camping trips, card nights with her family and collecting bells on her travels with friends. She was an excellent cook with fried chicken and liver and onions - as well as rhubarb pie - being some of her specialties. Shirley was a longtime member of the Aurora United Methodist Church.
Lyle passed away Jan. 7, 2009.
As the years went by and her children grew up, Shirley began her favorite job, the one that she was so good at, being a grandmother. There were always cookies in the freezer, games to be played and events to attend. She was their biggest fan! They all spent a lot of time with her and have many precious memories.
Shirley moved to East Park Villa in 2008 and then MCC, where she made her home for seven years. It was a home filled with family photos and artwork by her great-grandchildren. She loved having visitors, playing cards, doing puzzles and playing bingo there. Although Shirley was in a wheelchair, she made the best of any situation and always had a smile on her face as well as that special giggle to share.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lyle; and sister, Virginia Boyden.
Those left to cherish her memory are her three children, Craig (Shelly) Weedin of Aurora, Doug (Sarah) Weedin of Cody, Wyo., and Kay (Jeff) Zvolanek of Lincoln; six grandchildren, Jeff (Ali) Weedin, Lezlee (Bryce) Harrison, Nate (Kayla) Weedin, Luke (Erica) Weedin, Seth (Betsy) Weedin and Drew (Paige) Weedin; 15 great-grandchildren, who made her face light up every time she heard their names: Jane, Brady, Layla, Khloe, Olivia, Maddyn, Blake, Lindy, Delaney, Lette, Mabrey, Henley, Anders, Lanning and Albert; sister, Thelma (Dick) Carlson; and sister-in-law, Marge Weedin; and all of the caring staff at MCC who became her second family.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 13, 2020.