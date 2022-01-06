LINCOLN - Sondra Stalnaker of Lincoln passed away peacefully Dec. 16, 2021, at the age of 80 after battling Glioblastoma brain cancer.

Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life gathering 10 a.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the Grand Island Cemetery. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Lincoln is in charge of arrangements.

Sondra was born at Grand Island on Aug. 15, 1941, to Eugene and Alma Stalnaker. She graduated from cosmetology school and started a career in cosmetology and owned and operated several beauty salons during her 30-year career. She retired after eight years from the Lincoln State Offices building as an administrative assistant in the Treasury Department.

Sondra is survived by her brother, Dan (Naomi) Stalnaker and their children, David (Deb) Stalnaker and their children; daughter, Pam (Mark) Seefus and their children, Diana Seefus and Ryan Seefus; daughter, Denise (James) Erwin and their children, Grant Erwin and his fiancée (Emily), daughter Morgan Erwin, son Jeffrey (Lori) Christensen and their children: Jordan (Julia) Camp, Jeremy Camp and his fiancée (Kiana), Lisa Tapio and her friend Steve Spies, their daughter Gracie Spies, son Zach Tapio, daughter Alysaa Nabb and a number of great-grandchildren and numerous others.



Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jan. 6, 2022.