So Sorry to hear about Stan. If his stature was measured by his kindness, loving nature, and intelligence he would be a giant! I´m sure the loss is unbearable. He was always such a loving influence for my dad. I remember how my dad talked so fondly of Him. He sure had a life full of more experiences and accomplishments than most can ever dream of. I remember Stan telling me about his pneumonia he had when he was a young boy. I had just finished medical school at the time he shared the story. If I´m not mistaken, it sounded like there wasn´t any antibiotics at the time and he was treated with a chest tube of sorts which they used to instill some chemical. What a miracle of recovery ! His subsequent amazing life of love, work and family was surely the work of our lord Jesus. Thank you God, that my family and I were able to know Stan. I pray for your Spirit to comfort the entire Nabity family. Peace be with you.

Rebecca Hodos (URBAUER) March 8, 2021