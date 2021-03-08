Menu
Dr. Stanley Francis Nabity
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home
601 North Webb Road
Grand Island, NE
Dr. Stanley Francis Nabity, 95, of Grand Island, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, preceded by a rosary at 10 a.m., at St. Mary's Cathedral in Grand Island. The Rev. James Golka will officiate. A burial service will be at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Family and friends are encouraged to participate by live streaming at www.stmarysgi.com.
Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home is assisting the family.
A public walk-through visitation is planned for 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. The family will not be present. Due to COVID considerations, the wearing of masks is required. A video tribute will appear on the funeral home website and you are encouraged to share your thoughts and memories with the family through the on-line guestbook.
Stan was born Nov. 22, 1925, the third of 11 children, and was raised on a farm near Chapman. He cherished farm life, worked hard and enjoyed animal husbandry. He particularly loved horses, and after surviving a severe case of pneumonia as an 11-year-old, his father bought him a Shetland pony, whom he named Betsy and loved dearly. She became ill with equine encephalitis, for which there was no treatment. He attended unceasingly to her for three days. He credited his own hospitalizations and Betsy's illness in his early life with directing him to a career in medicine. Even so, his heart and soul remained with the farm throughout his life. And he instilled this love of the country life in his children and grandchildren.
He completed grade school in a one-room country schoolhouse.
Upon graduation from Chapman High School in 1943 during World War II, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy Reserve. He enrolled at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln on a full academic scholarship but attended only one semester before the Navy sent him to Villanova University, just outside Philadelphia, for pre-med studies, which he completed in just two years.
After working as a hospital corpsman at Philadelphia Naval Hospital for three months, he entered Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia in October 1945. He was released from active duty in January 1946 and graduated from medical school in June 1949 at the age of only 23.
Stan married a beautiful nurse, Helen Martha Matas, on June 6, 1949, in Hazleton, Pa., her hometown. He returned to active duty in the Navy and served a one-year internship at Creighton Memorial/Saint Joseph Hospital in Omaha. Next he was stationed at the medical infirmary at Treasure Island Naval Base in Oakland, Calif., for a year then onto the Korean War area as medical officer on the U.S.S. Gunston Hall for one year. He was released from the Navy in San Diego in June 1952.
Dr. Nabity began his medical practice at the Grand Island Clinic on Aug. 1, 1952, as a family practitioner. As such, he delivered thousands of babies, performed countless tonsillectomies and appendectomies, set broken bones, lanced and stitched many injuries. He made endless house calls even out of town, teaching his own children to drive in the process, and was often called to the emergency room before the ER was staffed with doctors. He was known for his intuitive diagnostic skills long before modern imaging technology. He retired from medical practice in January 1994.
He was a member of the Nebraska Medical Society, American Medical Association and American Family Practice Association. He held several positions on staff at St. Francis Medical Center, including teaching at the nursing school, and at the former Lutheran Hospital in Grand Island. He was a delegate from Hall County to the Nebraska Medical Association for several years (1973-1990) during which he served as a member and president of the Board of Councilors and one year as member of the Board of NMA (1989-1990). He also served as clinical associate in the Department of Family Practice for the University of Nebraska Medical Center for 10 years (1981-1992).
In December 2013, he was awarded the St. Francis Medical Center's Physician Lifetime Achievement Award (as only the second physician so honored). When the award was bestowed, it was noted that, in addition to his leadership roles within the medical community, he also served as teacher and mentor for many younger physicians. He was known for demonstrating compassion and care through his bedside manner and for living the award's core values of reverence, integrity and excellence in providing medical care.
He was a member of Knights of Columbus and Veterans of Foreign Wars and a former member of Riverside Golf Club, Liederkranz, Grand Island Saddle Club and the St. Francis Medical Foundation.
For nearly 70 years, he was a devout member of Saint Mary's Cathedral Parish. In September 2013, Stan and Helen moved to the Good Samaritan Society-Grand Island Village, where they were beloved and well cared for. Helen died in December 2016, but Stan continued to enjoy a full and active life at Good Samaritan.
Over his lifetime, his hobbies included hunting, fishing, bowling, golf, polka, bridge, reading, gardening, tinkering and even bingo. Always a fierce competitor, he found great pleasure in winning at any activity.
He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather; and brother, uncle, friend and confidant. Family vacations to lakes, mountains and the East Coast were annual and cherished times spent with his family, especially since his dedication to his work called him away from home at all hours of the day and night.
He was fun-loving, brilliant, extremely patient, but not the best joke teller or singer, although he tried anyway. He taught by example and was always concerned about the well-being of his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids, believing in their abilities to figure things out on their own and applauding their many achievements. His gracious and gentle servant spirit will live on in our hearts and souls. He was truly one of the greatest men we will ever know.
An expression of love and gratitude was recently summed up in a letter from his grandson, Dr. Tom Nabity Jr.: "I hope you realize how instrumental you have been as a role model for me both as a young boy and now a grown man. Your humility, kindness and strength are attributes I've always admired and tried to emulate. You've been a calm voice of reason and provided wise motivational words, likely unknowingly, at many critical times in my life. You are loved and appreciated more than you'll ever know and I can't thank you enough."
Stan was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Wilhelmina (Trubl) Nabity; his parents-in-law, Thomas and Anna (Kaschak) Matas;, his wife, Helen; five brothers, Ernest, infant George, Raymond, Alfred and Richard; one sister, Angela Nabity; one brother-in-law, James Dibbern; two sisters-in-law, Peggy and Verla Nabity, and an infant great-grandson, Grayson Aten; as well as Helen's two sisters and their husbands, Thomas and Deanie Wanek and Joseph and Anne O'Lear.
He is survived by one son, Dr. Thomas (Jeanne) Nabity of Grand Island, and five daughters, Jacalyn (George) Ayoub and Karen (David) Olson of Grand Island, Denice (Gregg) Aten of Lincoln, Dr. Mary Ellen Gilles of Tucson, Ariz., Kristi (Mark) Frei of Omaha and their families, which include 17 grandchildren, Rebecca (Scott) Olson, Dr. Thomas Nabity Jr., Jeffrey Nabity, Alison (Bryan) Rash, Jonathan (Laura) Aten, Dr. Alex (Marcela) Aten, Grant, Helen and Gregory Gilles, Maggie Frei, Sam (Annie) Frei, Will (Haille) Frei, Max Ayoub, Gatkek and Dakota Olson, Kelly (Jim) Heavican and Tari (Casey) Hess; 16 great- grandchildren, Genevieve, Hank and Allison Nabity, Boden and Aldyn Olson, Flynn and Zuzu Rash, Gavin, Myles and Landon Aten, Kyran, Aliya and Baylor Aten, Jacob and Owen Heavican, Kendall Hess; two brothers, Joseph of Omaha and Virgil of Lincoln; two sisters, Virginia Nabity of Cortez, Colo., and Martha Dibbern of Grand Island; three sisters-in-law, Annette and Beata Nabity of Grand Island and Barbara Nabity of Omaha, and numerous nieces and nephews.
His family is so grateful for the care he received at Good Samaritan Society, the Veterans Affairs Medical Center, the medical community of Grand Island, and St. Croix Hospice. We appreciate every gesture of kindness and compassion shown to him and our entire family. We also want to thank all of you who wished him a Happy 95th birthday with cards and letters of gratitude. He remarked that it was his best birthday ever!
Memorials may be directed to St. Mary's Cathedral, CHI Health St. Francis Medical Foundation, Good Samaritan Society-Grand Island Village, or the donor's choice.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
8
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home
601 North Webb Road, Grand Island, NE
Mar
9
Rosary
10:00a.m.
St. Mary's Cathedral in Grand Island
NE
Mar
9
Service
Live streamed at www.stmarysgi.com
NE
Mar
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Mary's Cathedral in Grand Island
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I consider it a privilege and a joy to have been able to know Stan for only a short time. He was a beautiful soul. And one of the residents I always checked in on. I don´t know if I did it for him or more for me. He made my days brighter. He was special in every way even down to his great sock collection. And he spoke of his family and his beautiful wife often. You are in my prayers all of you. And I thank God for his light at Good Samaritan.
Honey Koenig
March 13, 2021
What a wonderful man, my parents both just loved him, many nights I watched at the bowling alley as they bowled and everyone laughing as he kept them all entertained. As a dr. He was our go to. Rest In Peace Dr. Stan!!
Ron Cameron
March 10, 2021
Dr. Stan was a very awesome person, doctor and friend. He will always be in my thoughts and heart. RIP.
Candace Nearhood Stafford
March 10, 2021
My deepest sympathy for your loss. He was my doctor MANY years ago and he was the best ever.
Eileen Bykerk
March 9, 2021
To the Stan Nabity family, Oh my, the community and family lost a genuine icon, and I offer my sincerest sympathy. What a genuine, amazing obituary, and the expression by grandson Tom Jr. was very touching. As a former employee, I recall Dr. Nabity receiving that Lifetime Achievement Award, believe that was the first award of it's kind if I'm not mistaken. In the halls of the hospital, Dr. Nabity never failed to acknowledge anyone walking past him, loved by all! I had the pleasure of taking communion to Stan & Helen a few times, when they were at Good Samaritan, always a joy to visit with those two. Take care & how could you not have countless memories to make you smile everyday. Christy Sullivan
Christy Sullivan
March 9, 2021
What a beautiful and poignant obituary to a fine person and accomplished physician. He will certainly be missed. He delivered our oldest daughter. God´s Blessings to all his family members.
Jerry and Jeanne Benker
March 9, 2021
I am so sorry to here Dr. Nabity passed away. Mom and I liked to talk to him when we would see him in the dining room or t.v room Such a nice man, he will be greatly missed by everyone who had the pleasure of meeting him.
Jo Ellen (Davis) Fultz
March 9, 2021
Sorry for your loss. He was a great man. My dad, Dwaine Peetz, spoke highly of him. God be with your whole family.
Katie Thiele
March 9, 2021
Chris and Cathy Hoyme
March 9, 2021
My thoughts and prayers for the Nabity family during this time. Dr. Stan was a true cornerstone of our community. I first met Dr. at the old St Francis Hospital in the early 70's. As years progressed we spoke on almost a daily basis, during my scheduling career. Dr. will truly be missed.
Roberta K Seaman
March 9, 2021
In my 20+ years as a pharmaceutical representative Dr. Nabity was one of my favorite people to call on. Fair, pleasant and always accommodating. A real friendship developed between us. He will be missed by many.
Jim Meyer
March 9, 2021
My deepest condolences to your family on Stan´s passing. The sadness and grief you feel is the price of love you all feel for him. I´m thinking of him as whole, healthy and happy in heaven with Helen. He´s probably deciding if he should golf, fish or hunt first. Stan was a wonderful man and while his loss is felt by many, you, his family will always carry him in your heart. My love and thoughts to you all.
Monica Ayoub McClure
March 9, 2021
His inspiring life and how he lived each day is a precious example of a person devoted to his faith, his country, his family and his profession. He always had a heart of gold and a very strong love for others. May peace be with him and with all those in his family.
Kathleen Dubas
March 9, 2021
Our deepest sympathy from the Quandt-Kamler families. He was a wonderful doctor, and we did so enjoy visiting with your family at Good Samaritan when Mom was there. Glad he is together with Helen again. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. - Renae & family
Renae Quandt-Kamler
March 8, 2021
Please know our thoughts are with you. What a great man.
Carol and Jim Meyer
March 8, 2021
He was one of the best doctor's i have ever had he will be missed by a lot of people
Patty Homolka
March 8, 2021
Sending my condolences. I´m sure I am like half of Grand Island, he was one of my doctor´s as a child. He was always my favorite at the clinic.
Becky (Whaley) Shoemaker
March 8, 2021
So Sorry to hear about Stan. If his stature was measured by his kindness, loving nature, and intelligence he would be a giant! I´m sure the loss is unbearable. He was always such a loving influence for my dad. I remember how my dad talked so fondly of Him. He sure had a life full of more experiences and accomplishments than most can ever dream of. I remember Stan telling me about his pneumonia he had when he was a young boy. I had just finished medical school at the time he shared the story. If I´m not mistaken, it sounded like there wasn´t any antibiotics at the time and he was treated with a chest tube of sorts which they used to instill some chemical. What a miracle of recovery ! His subsequent amazing life of love, work and family was surely the work of our lord Jesus. Thank you God, that my family and I were able to know Stan. I pray for your Spirit to comfort the entire Nabity family. Peace be with you.
Rebecca Hodos (URBAUER)
March 8, 2021
Michael Macholan
March 8, 2021
Sorry for the loss , one of most intelligent person I knew, dad says he was the best,God bless.
George Katrouzos
March 8, 2021
My sincerest sympathy to the Nabity family for your loss. Thoughts and prayers are with you.
Janie Bryer
March 8, 2021
My sincere condolences to the Nabity family. My parents treasured the many years of friendship they shared with Stan and Helen. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Mary (Herzog) Lemke
March 8, 2021
As the son of Dr Robert R Geer, my spouse and family send our deepest sympathy to Dr Nabity's family and friends.
Robert R Hershgeer
March 8, 2021
Blessings to all. Alan Maness
March 8, 2021
I had the great privilege of meeting and caring for Dr. Nabity for many years at Good Sam! He definitely touched my heart and was such a very kind man. Condolences to his family.
Jessica Garcia
March 8, 2021
Your parents were good friends of our parents, Dr. Alex and Mary Beth Filip. We remember stories of some of the good times they shared together. Please accept our sincere condolences.
The Filip Children
March 8, 2021
My sympathy and prayers to you. I worked at the GI Clinic for 13 years, and agree with the praises in his obituary. He was kind, knowledgeable and a friend as well. I always think of him as a "good ol' country doctor".
Esther Brockmann
March 8, 2021
My deepest sympathy, I had the pleasure of working with Dr. Stan prior to enrolling in nursing school. He was truly a "Gentle man" ; humble, very knowledgeable and caring .
Sharon Osentowski
March 8, 2021
Mike and Lori Nabity
March 8, 2021
Rod Crumrine
March 8, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to the family of the best Dr. He delivered our 2 daughters and remained my Dr. till he retired. Stanley was so professional and yet so compassionate. He may be gone but not forgotten. Thank you for sharing his life with everyone. It was a wonderful obituary.
Jim and Elaine Powell
March 8, 2021
A life well lived. Rest In Peace.
Judy Post Balka
March 8, 2021
From the archivist at Jefferson Medical College. We honor Dr. Nabity's life of service.
F. Michael Angelo
March 8, 2021
What. Beautiful tribute! Stan was a friend of my father- Dr Lee Holmes. This brought up a lot of memories of dads house calls and my brother driving, etc. ! I remember dad speaking fondly of him and their friendship. My sympathy to your family , treasure those memories and may he Rest in Peace!
Kathy Bartley
March 8, 2021
The Kutilek Family
March 8, 2021
Jackie, George and families I´m so saddened to hear of your dad´s passing. He was such a great guy and you have so many great memories. May he now Rest In Peace with your mom My thoughts and prayers for you and your families at this difficult time
Deb (Thuernagle) Novacek
March 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 36 of 36 results