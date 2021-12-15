Menu
Stephen Ziska
1968 - 2021
BORN
1968
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust
Grand Island, NE
OMAHA - Stephen Wayne Ziska, of Omaha, passed away on Dec. 11, 2021, in Omaha.
A private family service will be held at a later date. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Stephen was born on Sept. 3, 1968, in Grand Island, to Edward and Charlene (Danahey) Ziska. He was raised and received his education in Grand Island. He served his country in the United States Navy.
In his spare time, Stephen enjoyed fishing, drawing, and sketching.
Those left to cherish his memory include his mother, Charlene of Grand Island; brothers, Edwin Ziska of Grand Island, Jeff Ziska of Lincoln; sister, Sandra Foote of Grand Island; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Stephen was preceded in death by his father and grandparents.
Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 15, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
All Faiths Funeral Home
