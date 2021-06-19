Steve Jardine, 52, of Grand Island passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021, at CHI Health Bergan Mercy in Omaha.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at St. Pauls Lutheran Church in Grand Island, with Pastor Jeff Pederson officiating. Burial will follow in the Grand Island City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Apfel Funeral Home.

More details will appear later.



