Steve Jardine, 52, of Grand Island passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021, at CHI Health Bergan Mercy in Omaha. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at St. Pauls Lutheran Church in Grand Island, with Pastor Jeff Pederson officiating. Burial will follow in the Grand Island City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Apfel Funeral Home. More details will appear later.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 19, 2021.
Our deepest sympathy to the Jardine Family for your great loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with each of you at this time.
Ray and Linda McCall
Other
June 19, 2021
Our sympathies to the Jardine family
Jim/Maria Grewe
June 19, 2021
Deepest sympathies and condolences from our family to yours Deb. There´s a closeness that came from years of working with Steve at FarmLand. He will be missed. Thoughts and prayers
Ray & Pam Glaser Family
June 19, 2021
Steve you brought so much joy and laughter. You became a friend to me as soon as we met and it turned into a best friend for me. I will miss you so very much but I will always remember you and the countless stories. Nancy and I will always be there for Deb, Jaden, Brooke & Jordan. Love you friend and we will see each other again.