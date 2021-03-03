Steve Schmidt, 91, of Grand Island went to heaven on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.
The service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Abundant Life Christian Center in Grand Island. The service will also be streamed live on Facebook and YouTube at @abundantlifegi. Burial will be at 3 p.m. in Mount Hope Cemetery at West Point.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Abundant Life Christian Center. Memorials are suggested to Abundant Life Christian Center. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Steve was born July 18, 1929, to Emil and Lila Schmidt at home in Bancroft on a farm. He is a precious man of God, loves and treasures the Word of God, reads and studies regularly. He is filled with the Word.
Steve is the oldest of six children: Steve, Vernal, Ralph, Gilbert, Patsy and Joyce. Vern is still alive and well; the rest of the siblings are deceased.
He attended a Lutheran school in Wisner, and graduated second in his class. He is a "sharp little cookie." I refer to Steve as alive because although he is not on earth, he is very much alive and enjoying heaven. Steve and Clare were married on Dec. 9, 1961. His primary loves are his wife, Clare, of 59 years; his daughter, Katherine, and Fred Ellermeier of Smithville, Mo.; his son, Samuel, and Kristin Schmidt of Woodbine, Iowa; and his grandchildren, Nathan, Nicholas, Emily, Katie, Clay and Josey.
He has always enjoyed working with animals and spent at least 25 years at Swift & Co. as a cattle buyer. When he retired from Swift & Co, he worked with Roland Packer with exotic birds and harvesting potatoes. He also enjoyed working with Jerry Persinger on his llama farm.
Steve and Clare began attending Abundant Life Christian Center shortly after moving to Grand Island 56 years ago. He also enjoyed Full Gospel Fellowship and many Bible studies. Steve and Clare have always enjoyed learning from Pastors Jay Warriner, Steve Warriner, Tim Rust and Gene Arnold. One of Steve's favorite scriptures is Proverbs 9:10-11 - "The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom and the knowledge of the Holy One is understanding; for by Me, your days will be multiplied and years of life will be added to you."
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 3, 2021.