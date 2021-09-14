Susan "Sue" C. Angeles, 68, of Grand Island passed away Sept. 3, 2021, at Grand Island Lakeview Care Center.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Chaplain Andrew Springer will officiate. Family will greet friends one hour prior to service.
Sue was born July 22, 1953, in Independence, Mo., to Ely and Jeannine (Warnecke) Leach. Together with her 13 siblings, she was raised and received her education in the Madison and Norfolk areas. She graduated from Norfolk High School in 1971.
Sue was a member of the Auxiliary Club at the FOE Eagle's Club. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing and calling Bingo, fishing, reading, and cooking and baking.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Shelli Ramirez, Kali Lenox and Heather Davis; 10 grandchildren, Neil, Lucas, Dakota, Sabrah, London, Jordan, Keira, Kayleigh, Andrew, and Syrus; and one great grandchild, Elias.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents, one sister and three brothers.
Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 14, 2021.