Susan Elaine Crisel, 62, of Grand Island passed away Nov. 8, 2020.

She was born in Seattle, Wash. in 1958. From the age of approximately 5 she became a world traveler with her parents and brothers, Mike and Chris.

A graduate of London Central High School, she came back to the United States and lived briefly in Texas and made her way to California. In California she met the love of her life, Jim Crisel. Jim and Sue went on to have three children, Alicia, Scott and Kevin. They lived a life full of adventure, love and family, with many family trips to Disneyland and Universal Studios and every summer spent at Great America and swimming. They became avid boaters, spending many summers at Lake Shasta and Don Pedro.

Sue had an unending love for her family and making sure that everyone around her was supported and cared for. Sue and her family decorated for Halloween every year and loved seeing everyone from the community come to Static Crypt.

Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Jim Crisel; children, Alicia Stefanini, Scott Crisel and Kevin (Ana) Crisel; and grandchildren, Inara Stefanini, Junior Vega, David Vega, Lilliana Vega, Enola Stefanini and Grace Crisel.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 28, 2020.