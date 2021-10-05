ALLIANCE - Susan Kay Jensen, 64, of Alliance, passed away at her home on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, surrounded by family.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at the Bates-Gould Chapel with burial in the Alliance Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to Jane's Closet or Regional West Hospice.
Susan was born Nov. 2, 1956, in Grand Island to Ray and Audrey Hongsermeier. After graduation from high school in Grand Island, in 1975, she moved to Alliance where she was employed by BNSF. On July 4, 1978, she was united in marriage, in Guernsey, Wyo., to Howard Jensen. They made their home in Alliance where they raised two sons, Josh and Chad.
Years ago, she chose to serve God and her faith was always an important part of her life. After seven years of employment at the railroad, she was a homemaker, who enjoyed doing her housework and spending time with family, especially the grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband of 43 years, Howard; and two sons and their wives and families, Josh and Anna and children Tyler and Karlie; and Chad and Robyn and children Paige and Hunter, all of Alliance. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Carol (Steve) Young and Kathryn; and brother-in-law, Wayne (Deb) Jensen, Susan's siblings, Paul (Terri) Hongsermeier and Sally Short and several nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents-in-law, Earl and Gertrude Jensen, her parents and a sister.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Oct. 5, 2021.