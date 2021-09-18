DANNEBROG - Susan Jane Rosenbach, 74, of Dannebrog passed away Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, with her family by her side, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center after a short, hard-fought battle with cancer.
Celebration of life service will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept, 23, at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Livestreaming will be available at www.giallfaiths.com.
Burial of ashes will be at a later date in the Great Bend Cemetery.
Susan's family will be greeting friends an hour before service time. Memorials are suggested to the family to be determined at a later date.
More details will appear later.
