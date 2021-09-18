Menu
Susan Jane Rosenbach
DANNEBROG - Susan Jane Rosenbach, 74, of Dannebrog passed away Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, with her family by her side, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center after a short, hard-fought battle with cancer.
Celebration of life service will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept, 23, at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Livestreaming will be available at www.giallfaiths.com. Burial of ashes will be at a later date in the Great Bend Cemetery.
Susan's family will be greeting friends an hour before service time. Memorials are suggested to the family to be determined at a later date.
More details will appear later.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 18, 2021.
Sponsored by All Faiths Funeral Home.
We will always remember Susan as a fun loving person. Our Families met through the wonderful world of horses and we consider that a Blessing. Susan was always an uplifting and happy person to hang out with. We hope Gary, Jamee, and Allison will take comfort in their Beautiful and Happy memories. Hugs and prayers for all!
Donald and Judy Shuda
Friend
September 23, 2021
Our condolences to the Rosenbach family. We are sorry for your loss. Susan was joy to work with at Stuhr Museum. She is missed.
Ann & Loren Miller
Work
September 22, 2021
My deepest sympathy, will always remember our chats at Skagway.We saw her twice on the junk jant and she told us that if she retires she will put a snow shovel on the front of the car and drive til no one knows what it is there she will retire The garlic Queen will be missed.
Norris Vetter
Friend
September 22, 2021
My deepest sympathies to your family. Susan was a great lady. I worked with her at Stuhr many years back and we became friends. Susan was a down to earth person who didn't let anyone step on her toes...or mine :). I enjoyed selling my jewelry with her at a few of her junk jaunts, we could sit and talk all day. She loved her home, and her dogs, and her horses, and the kids at Stuhr Museum almost as much as she loved her family and she absolutely loved and adored her family...she was so proud of her children. I am so sorry for your loss, and so sad I did not keep in touch.
SUE KROHN TAYLOR
Work
September 20, 2021
We were so sorry to hear about Susan. I had been thinking about her a few weeks ago thinking I needed to call and chat. Her laugh was contagious and she was so talented. Enjoyed talking flowers and quilts in the past. Prayers to you Gary and the family
Mike and Karen Linot
September 20, 2021
"What moves through us is a silence, a quiet sadness, a longing for one more day, one more word, one more touch. We may not understand why you left this earth so soon, or why you left before we were ready to say good-bye, but little by little, we begin to remember not just that you died, but that you lived. And that your life gave us memories too beautiful to forget"
Ron and Jan Amack
Family
September 19, 2021
Our deep and heartfelt condolences as you grieve the loss of your mother, wife and friend. I met Susan just one time during Junk Jaunt but for more years I and my family enjoyed the fruits of her labors and talents in the way of all the wonderful garlic, vegetables and flowers she grew and generously shared.
Lisa Hall
Friend
September 18, 2021
