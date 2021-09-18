My deepest sympathies to your family. Susan was a great lady. I worked with her at Stuhr many years back and we became friends. Susan was a down to earth person who didn't let anyone step on her toes...or mine :). I enjoyed selling my jewelry with her at a few of her junk jaunts, we could sit and talk all day. She loved her home, and her dogs, and her horses, and the kids at Stuhr Museum almost as much as she loved her family and she absolutely loved and adored her family...she was so proud of her children. I am so sorry for your loss, and so sad I did not keep in touch.

SUE KROHN TAYLOR Work September 20, 2021