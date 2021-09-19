Menu
Susan Jane Rosenbach
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust
Grand Island, NE
DANNEBROG - Susan Jane Rosenbach, 74, of Dannebrog, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, with her family by her side, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center after a short, hard-fought battle with cancer.
Celebration of life service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Livestreaming will be available at www.giallfaiths.com.
Burial of ashes will be at a later date in the Great Bend Cemetery.
Susan's family will be greeting friends an hour before service time. Memorials are suggested to the family to be determined at a later date.
Susan was born Jan. 13, 1947, in Great Bend, Kan., to LC "Bud" and Josephine (Seeger) Pryor. She grew up in Great Bend and was a proud graduate of the class of 1965. She continued her education and graduated from Fort Hays State University in 1972.
She was united in marriage to Gary Rosenbach on Jan. 6, 1973. Throughout their marriage they lived in several cities and states before moving to her favorite location, the farm near Dannebrog.
This is where all of her passions truly thrived. She was able to share her love of animals, especially horses, with her daughters. She spent countless hours sitting through riding lessons, going to horse shows, and just watching them ride. Susan always believed in giving back and served as the chairperson for the Nebraska State 4-H Horse Exposition for many years.
Susan loved gardening and could get any plant to thrive. She was well-known for her floral quality sunflowers and extraordinary garlic and shallots. She was even dubbed the "garlic queen." Susan brought much of her produce into the kitchen where she could turn anything into a gourmet meal. There wasn't anything she couldn't make.
She was an avid quilter and you could often find her at her machine working on a new pattern. She was extremely precise and never started a project without reading all the directions first. Some of her favorite quilts were the two she made with her grandson.
For the last 20 years, she worked for Stuhr Museum, teaching classes for the education department. She truly loved interacting with and teaching kids about what it was like to live in the 1890s. She often said she was going to retire, only to say, "well maybe I'll teach one more time."
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband Gary of Dannebrog; two daughters and a son-in-law, Jamee and Jeff Bockerman of Hastings and Allison Rosenbach of Grand Island; three grandsons, Brodyn, Hadyn and Hudsyn Bockerman; a sister, Jody Zink of Pratt, Kan.; and a niece, Hayley Zink of Turon, Kan.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her in-laws.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
All Faiths Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We will always remember Susan as a fun loving person. Our Families met through the wonderful world of horses and we consider that a Blessing. Susan was always an uplifting and happy person to hang out with. We hope Gary, Jamee, and Allison will take comfort in their Beautiful and Happy memories. Hugs and prayers for all!
Donald and Judy Shuda
Friend
September 23, 2021
Our condolences to the Rosenbach family. We are sorry for your loss. Susan was joy to work with at Stuhr Museum. She is missed.
Ann & Loren Miller
Work
September 22, 2021
My deepest sympathy, will always remember our chats at Skagway.We saw her twice on the junk jant and she told us that if she retires she will put a snow shovel on the front of the car and drive til no one knows what it is there she will retire The garlic Queen will be missed.
Norris Vetter
Friend
September 22, 2021
My deepest sympathies to your family. Susan was a great lady. I worked with her at Stuhr many years back and we became friends. Susan was a down to earth person who didn't let anyone step on her toes...or mine :). I enjoyed selling my jewelry with her at a few of her junk jaunts, we could sit and talk all day. She loved her home, and her dogs, and her horses, and the kids at Stuhr Museum almost as much as she loved her family and she absolutely loved and adored her family...she was so proud of her children. I am so sorry for your loss, and so sad I did not keep in touch.
SUE KROHN TAYLOR
Work
September 20, 2021
We were so sorry to hear about Susan. I had been thinking about her a few weeks ago thinking I needed to call and chat. Her laugh was contagious and she was so talented. Enjoyed talking flowers and quilts in the past. Prayers to you Gary and the family
Mike and Karen Linot
September 20, 2021
"What moves through us is a silence, a quiet sadness, a longing for one more day, one more word, one more touch. We may not understand why you left this earth so soon, or why you left before we were ready to say good-bye, but little by little, we begin to remember not just that you died, but that you lived. And that your life gave us memories too beautiful to forget"
Ron and Jan Amack
Family
September 19, 2021
Our deep and heartfelt condolences as you grieve the loss of your mother, wife and friend. I met Susan just one time during Junk Jaunt but for more years I and my family enjoyed the fruits of her labors and talents in the way of all the wonderful garlic, vegetables and flowers she grew and generously shared.
Lisa Hall
Friend
September 18, 2021
