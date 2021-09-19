DANNEBROG - Susan Jane Rosenbach, 74, of Dannebrog, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, with her family by her side, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center after a short, hard-fought battle with cancer.
Celebration of life service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Livestreaming will be available at www.giallfaiths.com.
Burial of ashes will be at a later date in the Great Bend Cemetery.
Susan's family will be greeting friends an hour before service time. Memorials are suggested to the family to be determined at a later date.
Susan was born Jan. 13, 1947, in Great Bend, Kan., to LC "Bud" and Josephine (Seeger) Pryor. She grew up in Great Bend and was a proud graduate of the class of 1965. She continued her education and graduated from Fort Hays State University in 1972.
She was united in marriage to Gary Rosenbach on Jan. 6, 1973. Throughout their marriage they lived in several cities and states before moving to her favorite location, the farm near Dannebrog.
This is where all of her passions truly thrived. She was able to share her love of animals, especially horses, with her daughters. She spent countless hours sitting through riding lessons, going to horse shows, and just watching them ride. Susan always believed in giving back and served as the chairperson for the Nebraska State 4-H Horse Exposition for many years.
Susan loved gardening and could get any plant to thrive. She was well-known for her floral quality sunflowers and extraordinary garlic and shallots. She was even dubbed the "garlic queen." Susan brought much of her produce into the kitchen where she could turn anything into a gourmet meal. There wasn't anything she couldn't make.
She was an avid quilter and you could often find her at her machine working on a new pattern. She was extremely precise and never started a project without reading all the directions first. Some of her favorite quilts were the two she made with her grandson.
For the last 20 years, she worked for Stuhr Museum, teaching classes for the education department. She truly loved interacting with and teaching kids about what it was like to live in the 1890s. She often said she was going to retire, only to say, "well maybe I'll teach one more time."
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband Gary of Dannebrog; two daughters and a son-in-law, Jamee and Jeff Bockerman of Hastings and Allison Rosenbach of Grand Island; three grandsons, Brodyn, Hadyn and Hudsyn Bockerman; a sister, Jody Zink of Pratt, Kan.; and a niece, Hayley Zink of Turon, Kan.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her in-laws.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 19, 2021.