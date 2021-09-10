ST. PAUL - Tammy Lynn (Derner) DeLunger McKain, 58, of St. Paul died peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at her home, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul. The Rev. Vince Parsons will celebrate the Mass. Inurnment will be in the Elmwood Cemetery at St. Paul.
The Mass will be livestreamed on Peters Funeral Home Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/PetersFuneralHomeSP.
In lieu of flowers and plants, memorials are requested to the family. Peters Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family.
Tammy was born Feb. 24, 1963, at Burwell, the daughter of Ronald A. and Gayle L. (Conard) Derner. In 1964, the family moved to St. Paul, where Tammy attended Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic School and later attended St. Paul Public School. She was a 1981 graduate of St. Paul High School.
She was united in marriage to Bruce DeLunger on Dec. 11, 1982, at St. Paul. The couple lived in North Loup. A daughter, Amber, was born to this union. In 1998, a son, Zachary, was born to Tammy and Joe Hulinsky. On March 17, 2012, Tammy married Scott McKain at Holdrege and the couple lived in Downs, Kan.
Over the years, Tammy worked at the Skyline Café, Beatrice State Developmental Center, Elstermeier Floral, Jack & Jill grocery store, Heritage Living Center, Pump & Pantry, Bickford Cottage, Downs Public Schools, Hometown Market, Rock Hard 4X4 and Brookefield Park.
She was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, was a former president of the CCW, and chairwoman of the Fall Bazaar and Fair Stand. In her younger years, she played women's slow-pitch softball and bowled on the ladies league at Riverview Lanes for many years.
Tammy baked and decorated many cakes for weddings, graduations and birthdays. She enjoyed Husker football, NASCAR, gardening and loved time spent with family and friends. Tammy never knew a stranger and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Amber and Jeremy Sklenar of Kearney; son, Zachary Derner Hulinsky of St. Paul; two grandchildren, Weston and Regan Sklenar of Kearney; father and his wife, Ron and Jan Derner of St. Paul; and brother and sister-in-law, Doug and Rene Derner of St. Paul.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Gayle; and grandparents, Walter and Ella Conard and Alfred and Vera Derner.
Condolences and memories may be shared with Tammy's family by visiting www.petersfuneralhome.net.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 10, 2021.