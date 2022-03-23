Tannis L. Arana, 47, of Grand Island, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022.

A Celebration of Life service will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 25, at All Faiths Funeral Home. The Rev. Marty Egging will officiate.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at All Faiths funeral home.

Tannis was born Aug. 26, 1974, in Alamogordo, N.M. The family soon moved to Grand Island where Tannis attended Grand Island Public Schools. She was employed for over 15 years at Afternooners Restaurant, and then employed by the Area Agency on Aging.

On April 14, 2000, she married Ramiro Arana Vargas in Grand Island.

Tannis attended Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Her children and grandchildren were her whole world, and brought her so much joy. Over the years, Tannis gave many cats a home and loved the companionship that they brought. She spent many summers at the baseball fields supporting her sons, Jonathan and Nicholas and their love of baseball. Also, Tannis enjoyed watching her daughter, Emma play volleyball. She loved singing and just having a good time with the kids while traveling to many games.

She is survived by her husband, Ramiro; parents, Roy and Pattie Yanda; Terry Giboney; children, Jonathan Nunez (Antonia Rodriguez); Emma Arana (Angel Gatto) and Nicolas Arana; granddaughters, Brayleigh, Jocelyn, and Jenesis, all of Grand Island; aunt and uncle, Kay and Richard DeLosh; and cousins, Chad DeLosh and Shannon Urbanski of Grand Island; longtime friend, Chayo Gutierrez of Kansas and many other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.



Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 23, 2022.