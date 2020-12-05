ORD - Ted E. Wroblewski, 88, of rural Ord passed away on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at the Valley County Health System Hospital in Ord.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Ord. The Rev. Scott Harter will be the celebrant. The Rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. on Thursday at the Church. Burial will be in the Ord Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday at the Ord Memorial Chapel. The family will not be present.
The Mass can be viewed on at www.facebook.com/OrdCatholicChurch/
For the health and safety of others, social distancing and face masks are recommended for those attending the service.
Memorials are suggested to the Arcadia Fire and Rescue Department. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 5, 2020.