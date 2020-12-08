ORD - Ted E. Wroblewski, 88, of rural Ord passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at the Valley County Health System Hospital in Ord.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Ord. The Rev. Scott Harter will be the celebrant. The Rosary will be recited at 10 on Thursday at the Church. Burial will be in the Ord Catholic Cemetery.
For the health and safety of others, social distancing and face masks are recommended for those attending the service.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Ord Memorial Chapel. The family will not be present.
The Mass can be viewed at www.facebook.com/OrdCatholicChurch/
Memorials are suggested to the Arcadia Fire and Rescue Department. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Ted was born Aug. 22, 1932, at Loup City to Harry and Clara (Sekutera) Wroblewski. He was raised on the farm near Loup City and received his education at the Catholic School.
Ted began his farming career for Roy Trompke in Sherman County. He then farmed on his own in Sherman County and in 1962, he purchased his farm in Valley County, near Arcadia.
Ted was married to Rose Krajnik. To this union two children were born: Dave and Evelyn. On July 26, 1968, Ted married Irene (Sonnenfeld) Psota. The couple farmed and raised dairy cows. Irene passed away on April 19, 2017.
Ted enjoyed the farm life and had a passion for Belgium horses and his stock cows.
Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Dave and Peggy Wroblewski of Arcadia; a daughter, Evelyn Firsich of Williams, Ind.; a stepson, Michael Psota of North Loup; a stepdaughter and stepson-in-law, Colleen and Richard Hawley of Chase, Kan.; seven grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; two brothers, Dominic Wroblewski of Boelus and Leo Wroblewski of Loup City; and a sister, Helen Brown of Council, Idaho.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Irene; a brother, George Wroblewski; a stepson, Leroy Psota; a grandson, Zachary Firsich; and a stepgreat-grandson, Parker Holliday.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 8, 2020.