Tedd C. Huston, 95, a longtime attorney in Broken Bow and central Nebraska, died Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Grand Island.

A celebration of life for the immediate family will be held in April in Broken Bow following his interment at the Broken Bow Cemetery.

Tedd was born April 10, 1926. He was the son of Paul and Hazel Huston of Grand Island, an active student of the Grand Island School System, including president of his graduating high school class.

Tedd enlisted in the U.S. Navy at the age of 17 serving in the Pacific theater. Upon his honorable discharge, he enrolled at the University of Nebraska, graduating in 1949 during which time he was a member of the University Swimming Team and president of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity.

In 1949, Tedd and Barbara J. Stearns were married and lived in Lincoln while he attended University of Nebraska Law School. Upon graduation in 1952, the Hustons moved to Broken Bow where he practiced law for 50 years.

Always active in community affairs, he was actively engaged in numerous legal and community organizations including the Jaycees, Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club, Custer County Republican Party, Custer County Bar Association, University of Nebraska Foundation, Humanities of Nebraska and the University of Nebraska's President Advisory Council. Huston was instrumental in the establishment of the Custer County Foundation and its scholarship program. He was a member of and served as senior warden and lay reader at St. John's Episcopal Church in Broken Bow.

In addition to his professional activities, Huston was a lifelong golfer and an avid scuba diver, traveling the world, including the Caribbean, Hawaii and Egypt. He swam competitively well into his late 70s and won several gold medals in swimming at the Cornhusker Games. Tedd lived the last 15 years of his life in Lincoln where he attended every sporting event available. He was proud to be associated with the University of Nebraska.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara; and his second wife, Nadine.

He leaves three sons all lawyers, David (and Nancy) of Grand Island, Chad (and Denise) of Austin, Texas, Tom (and Micki) of Lincoln; and a daughter, Ann D., an executive at the National Institutes of Health, Falls Church Va; seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.



