Teresa M. "Ruth" Schumm, 56, of Grand Island passed away Sept. 12, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis.

A Celebration of Life Service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate.

Visitation will start at 9 a.m.

More information to follow.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 14, 2021.