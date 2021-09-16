Menu
Teresa M. Schumm
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust
Grand Island, NE
Teresa M. Kucera, Schumm, 56, of Grand Island passed away on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 at CHI Health St. Francis.
A Celebration of Life Service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Visitation will start at 9 a.m.
Teresa was born on Dec. 2, 1964, in Grand Island to Larry and Betty (Dexter) Kucera. She was raised and received her education in Grand Island, as well.
In 1983, Teresa was united in marriage to Steve Schumm. She later married Don Burton in 1995. Over the years, Teresa worked as a taxi driver, a caregiver and a cashier at Gas-N-Shop.
In her spare time, Teresa enjoyed shopping, listening to '80s rock music, and playing with her dog, Mickey Mouse; and loved spending time with her kids, whenever she could.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Tiffany Schumm and Derrick (Crystal) Schumm; grandchildren, Dacia White, Cody Schumm, Skyler Schumm and Savannah Schumm; uncle, Tom (Cheryl) Dexter; great-uncle, Clifford Brandenburg; cousins, Lorrie McGill, Brenda Villa-Estrada and Jennifer Dexter; longtime companion, Don Filken; and many beloved friends and extended family.
Teresa was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Lonnie; and two aunts, Sheila and Linda. She was a great Mother and friend with a huge heart. Loved by many.
Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 16, 2021.
Many memories will always live in your heart. Love & Hugs Tiffany & Derrick
Gloria Park
September 18, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
