DONIPHAN - Terry N. (Salmen) Bjorkman, 63, of Doniphan passed away March 3, 2021, at Bryan Medical Center East Campus.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 8, at Doniphan United Methodist Church. The Rev. Scott Evans will officiate.
A visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 7, also at the church. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. We ask that COVID-19 precautions continue to be followed, and face coverings are still required.
Terry was born on Dec. 20, 1957, in Hastings to Dennis and Mary (Nagano) Salmen. She was raised and received her education in the Trumbull area, graduating from Trumbull Consolidated School in 1976. She then attended Nebraska Wesleyan University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in 1980.
On April 9, 2011, she was united in marriage to Dennis Bjorkman.
Terry was a member of Doniphan United Methodist Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed traveling, camping, and spoiling her grandchildren.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Dennis; children, Sara (Dave) Hageman of Mead, Wash., Matthew (Cara) Beckenhauer of Hastings, Amy (Kevin) Miller of Grand Island; stepchildren, Shane (Dani) Whitcomb of Loveland, Colo., Ashley (Jeff) Pope of Dallas, Texas, Rusty Bjorkman of Dallas, Texas; grandchildren, Lilly Miller, Kenley Miller, Kycen Miller, Daxton Miller, Rohn Hageman, Riggins Hageman; brother, Mark Salmen of Olathe, Kan.; sisters, Denise (Frank) Koch of Hastings, and Staci (Sterling) Abbott of McCool Junction.
Terry was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Online condolences may be left at www. giallfaiths.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 7, 2021.