DONIPHAN - Terry N. (Salmen) Bjorkman, 63, of Doniphan passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Bryan Medical Center East Campus in Lincoln.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday at Doniphan United Methodist Church. The Rev. Scott Evans will officiate.

A visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, also at the church. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. We ask that COVID-19 precautions continue to be followed, and face coverings are still required. More information will appear later.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 6, 2021.