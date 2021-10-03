Although we didn't know Terry until we met a couple of years ago. We could see he was a loving caring gentleman. His caring for birds and squirrels was seen throughout his yard. Rest in peace. Catch a big fish. By brother will be fishing along with you.
Joe and Candy stafford.
Friend
October 6, 2021
So so sorry for your loss Pam. You and your family are in our prayers.
Tom and Connie Shields
October 6, 2021
I´m going to miss you my friend of 60+ years . Rest In Peace
Steve Stahlnecker
October 6, 2021
Always enjoyed his competition on the pool table and sharing fishing stories while we played. Tight lines Terry. Rest In Peace.