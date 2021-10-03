Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Grand Island Independent
The Grand Island Independent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Terry J. Cook
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust
Grand Island, NE
Terry J. Cook, 65, of Grand Island passed away on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
Services are pending with All Faiths Funeral Home.
More details will follow.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Oct. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
15
Memorial Gathering
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust, Grand Island, NE
Oct
15
Memorial service
6:00p.m.
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust, Grand Island, NE
Funeral services provided by:
All Faiths Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by All Faiths Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Although we didn't know Terry until we met a couple of years ago. We could see he was a loving caring gentleman. His caring for birds and squirrels was seen throughout his yard. Rest in peace. Catch a big fish. By brother will be fishing along with you.
Joe and Candy stafford.
Friend
October 6, 2021
So so sorry for your loss Pam. You and your family are in our prayers.
Tom and Connie Shields
October 6, 2021
I´m going to miss you my friend of 60+ years . Rest In Peace
Steve Stahlnecker
October 6, 2021
Always enjoyed his competition on the pool table and sharing fishing stories while we played. Tight lines Terry. Rest In Peace.
Chris Williams
Friend
October 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results