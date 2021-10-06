GRAND ISLAND - Terry Cook, 65, of Grand Island, made his journey to Heaven peacefully on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. With determination, Terry courageously fought battles with multiple lymphoma cancers for 26 years.
Memorial service and celebration of Terry's life will be 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. There will be a gathering of friends and family from 4 p.m. until the time of the service.
Terry was born Jan. 28, 1956. Terry and Pam were married in a wonderful little church at Calamus Lake on May 20, 2000. Terry and Pam made their home in Grand Island, where he was known as the neighborhood vegetable man … his garden always produced abundantly, so he would share with the neighbors. Terry took pride in his home and yard. He loved sitting on the front porch, visiting with all of the neighbors.
Terry was a gentle soul who loved deeply and played hard. He enjoyed life and especially loved fishing. It would not surprise anyone that he and Pam would be out on the lake for 12 hours a day waiting for "Mr. Big" to come along. He loved camping and was proud when he and Pam bought their camper so they could go with Paul and Theresa on many fun adventures with laughs and stories told around a campfire. His other enjoyments included bowling, he was a competitive pool player and played on many pool leagues, playing cards ... especially the card game Golf, campfires and drinking beer way past his bedtime. Many holidays and weekends were spent with family and friends camping and fishing at Calamus and Lake Ericson.
He loved talking about the Huskers and was a loyal fan of the football and volleyball teams. Now he will cheer them on from Heaven. Terry's caring ways will be missed by many as he never met a stranger and made friends wherever he went. He loved seeing all of God's beauty - he was the family meteorologist, fed and watched thousands of birds and squirrels, and always saw the beauty in sunrises and sunsets. If you are outside noticing nature or a beautiful sunset ... turn your eyes to Heaven ... Terry is there, probably with a line in the water.
Terry was a loyal employee at 3-D Ammunition in Doniphan for 26 years. When they closed, he went to Penrose Machine in Grand Island for 15 years, and, of course, Terry had many lasting friendships at both places. He had to retire in 2015 due to his health and missed the guys.
Terry was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church of Grand Island. He was a man of faith and knew where he was going and was comforted knowing that God was his Creator and Savior.
Terry is survived by his wife, Pam; daughter, Becki (Halte) Keeshan (Tom Poehlein); grandson, Chase; and two fur babies, Desi and Coconut. He is also survived by brothers and sisters, Pauline (Mel) Horton, Theresa (Paul Jr.) Claus, William "Bill" Cook, Ed Cook and Dorothy Lengfelder.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Darlene (Fitzsimonns) Cook.
Terry was blessed to be part of a large family with many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins - he will be remembered by family he leaves behind and reunited with those that passed before him.
Memorials are suggested to GRACE (Grand Island Area Cancer Foundation).
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Oct. 6, 2021.