Terry G. Muir
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Northwest High School
FUNERAL HOME
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
1123 W 2nd Street
Grand Island, NE
Terry G. Muir, 71, of Grand Island, died Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island with Josh Erickson officiating. Burial will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery.
Visitation will start at 11:30 a.m. and continue until the start of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to family for later designation.
Terry was born Aug. 12, 1950, in Phillipsburg, Kan., to Donnie and Gertrude (Fisher) Muir. He graduated from Northwest High School in 1968.
He was united in marriage to his now wife of 51 years, Rita Havel, at Bartlett in 1970. The couple lived in Grand Island where he worked for Essink Drywall before opening up T&R Drywall with his business partners, Dave and Rocky.
He loved to camp, boat, travel and go to the casino where he always seemed to have luck. He was always willing to help when others needed it.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 51 years, Rita; two brothers, Dave of Grand Island and Rocky (Mary) of Alma; three sisters-in-law, Janette (Norm) Bialas, Judy (Mike) Kerkman and Sandi Havel; two brothers-in-law, Jim (Judy) Havel, and Jerry (Jackie) Havel; many nieces and nephews; and two furry companions, Judy and Peggy.
He was preceded in death by his father, Don (Margaret) Muir; mother, Gertrude (Chic) Davis; sister, Carla (Dale) Eddy; a brother-in-law, Raymond Havel; and his in-laws, Ray and Irene Havel.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Service
1:00p.m.
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
1123 West 2nd, Grand Island, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss, Rita and family. Remember when a loved one becomes a memory, that memory becomes a treasure.
SHARON MANNING
Other
December 28, 2021
So very sorry for your loss
Myers Teresa
December 28, 2021
