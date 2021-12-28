Terry G. Muir, 71, of Grand Island, died Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island with Josh Erickson officiating. Burial will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery.

Visitation will start at 11:30 a.m. and continue until the start of the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to family for later designation.

Terry was born Aug. 12, 1950, in Phillipsburg, Kan., to Donnie and Gertrude (Fisher) Muir. He graduated from Northwest High School in 1968.

He was united in marriage to his now wife of 51 years, Rita Havel, at Bartlett in 1970. The couple lived in Grand Island where he worked for Essink Drywall before opening up T&R Drywall with his business partners, Dave and Rocky.

He loved to camp, boat, travel and go to the casino where he always seemed to have luck. He was always willing to help when others needed it.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 51 years, Rita; two brothers, Dave of Grand Island and Rocky (Mary) of Alma; three sisters-in-law, Janette (Norm) Bialas, Judy (Mike) Kerkman and Sandi Havel; two brothers-in-law, Jim (Judy) Havel, and Jerry (Jackie) Havel; many nieces and nephews; and two furry companions, Judy and Peggy.

He was preceded in death by his father, Don (Margaret) Muir; mother, Gertrude (Chic) Davis; sister, Carla (Dale) Eddy; a brother-in-law, Raymond Havel; and his in-laws, Ray and Irene Havel.



Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 28, 2021.